Sending a Happy Birthday shout to one half of the ‘Williams Sisters Faction’, the elder of the two, Miss Venus! When these girls first hit the scene it was Venus who soared initially, winning multiple tournaments & championships (later her little sister developed a powerful muscular body, got really good, & things changed). Venus is one of the most decorated females in the game, & remains a top contender. Enjoy your day lady!

