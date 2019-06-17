Top Of The Morning: The Lakers Are Building A Team

| 06.17.19
The Lakers are working on building a team! Over the weekend they traded the New Orleans Pelicans Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart for Anthony Davis. Now they have “Bron and the Brow” Sybil jokes. But, Guy says their have their eye on getting one of the three k’s too. They’re thinking about signing Kwai Leonard, Kyrie Irving or Kemba Walker. Guy says if they get one of them they’ll be unstoppable.

