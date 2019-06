This week’s word is Perfidious. Tom guesses that it is used to describe someone who is “uppity,” Guy thinks it’s a small fit person. However, if someone describes you as perfidious it’s far from a compliment. The word is used to describe horrible people. Someone who is perfidious is untrustworthy and deceitful.

June 17, 2019

