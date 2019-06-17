As we approach voting time, Roland Martin talks to the Reverend Dr. Liz Theoharis about the importance of poor people voicing their concerns. Dr. Theoharis discusses the “poor people’s congress” which consists of over 1,000 people and leaders from 40 states. They’ll be questioning presidential candidates today in the largest forum to date and raising questions about things that are important to them. They’ll be asked questions by homeless veterans, homeless millennials, and victims of the massive floods in Mississippi. Theo Harris says they’ll be “taking on the policies of Trump” as well as others who have allowed 140 million to live in poverty; both democrat and republican.

They aren’t stopping there. The also plan to hold a mass poor people’s assembly and march on Washington on June 20, 2020. This is about making sure the 31 million uninsured and 50 million who make less than $15 an hour are heard.

Today’s “poor people’s congress” will be live streamed at msnbc.com and starts at 1:15 pm ET.

Roland Martin: People In Government Need To Hear The Concerns Of Poor Americans was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 17, 2019

