Huggy Lowdown: Has Sarah Sanders Left Yet?

| 06.17.19
Last week Trump announced that Sarah Sanders will be leaving the White House and Huggy want’s to know why she’s still “lying around.” He says maybe she’s working on her “auto Lie-ography” called “I Know Why The Orange Bird Lies.” Then in typical Huggy fashion he makes up something that’s untrue but could be true…”Trump named April 1 Sarah Sanders Day,” he jokes. Wouldn’t that be something?!

