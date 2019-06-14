State of the Black Church 2019: Part I

Charlotte
| 06.14.19
State of the Black Church 2019

What is the state of the Black Church in 2019?  Apart from the essential spiritual role the church plays in the lives of individual congregants, there’s also a myriad of political, social, economic and relational issues that impact what Christians call, the “body of Christ.” In our two -part series, ‘The State of the Black Church – 2019,’ we’re going to cover five areas with several members of the clergy, including the so-called, Mega Church; Celebrity Preachers, tithing, the Black Church’s impact on the impoverished communities; homosexuality/gay marriage and a host of other issues. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these provocative topics with Bishop Keith Felton, Pastor of the Trinity Christian Center; Rev. Matthew Chapman of Matthew Chapman Ministries; Pastor Monica Sanders, Pastor of Kingdom Fellowship International; Author, Speaker and Media Personality, Min. Shawnte McKinnon; Min. Veronica Daughtey of Shackless Physical Fitness and Wellness Ministry.

 

Photos
