Nicole Bus is still holding down that number 1 spot with “YOU” .

1 You Nicole Bus

2 Soul Of A Woman Johnny Gill

4 Love Theory Kirk Franklin

5 Could’ve Been H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

6 That’s What Love Can Do Robin Thicke

7 Undecided Chris Brown

8 Commitment Monica

9 Before I Let Go Beyonce

10 Roll Some Mo Lucky Daye

Top 10 Adult R and B Songs- June 14, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Donna Schiele Posted June 16, 2019

