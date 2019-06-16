Drake Not Invited To Game 6 Of The “2019 NBA Finals?!?”

Yep….you read it right! The OVO CEO & huge Toronto Raptors fan was told by the NBA not attend GAme 6 of the “2019 NBA PLayoffs” because of “security concerns” according to TMZ. Drake’s father (Dennis Graham) spoke to TMZ & he even thought it would be better for his son to just hang back. “When people see you in Toronto and you’re making sideline things like that you have to be careful. With the rowdy fans, you can’t take chances.” Oh well, he stayed home, the Raptors won, & he was there to celebrate with the city he loves! Congrats Raptors!

