This is sooooooooooooooo dope! Nike has teamed up with the mega-hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” to release a new line of shoes according to sneaker news. Since the show is based now in the Summer of 1985, Nike has blessed us with some pure dopeness! You can see from the pics, they did their thing. Currently at a store near you……if they’re not sold out! Hahahaha!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: