Happy Birthday Ice Cube!!!

Happy Birthday to a dope lyricist, & an even doper entrepreneur, the one & only Ice Cube! We all know how he started, & his success in the hip hop game made way for his introduction into film. His debut acting role was in “Boyz In The Hood”, & he just blew up from there. Not only acting, but writing, directing, & producing films. He credits his start & success in that arena to the late John Singleton. Now he’s even gotten into sports, as he is the mastermind behind “Big 3” Basketball! Enjoy your day Cube, & keep doin’ it BIG!

