CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Happy Birthday Ice Cube!!!

45 reads
Leave a comment

Ice Cube at Al Wissam Meet & Greet

Happy Birthday to a dope lyricist, & an even doper entrepreneur, the one & only Ice Cube! We all know how he started, & his success in the hip hop game made way for his introduction into film. His debut acting role was in “Boyz In The Hood”, & he just blew up from there. Not only acting, but writing, directing, & producing films. He credits his start & success in that arena to the late John Singleton. Now he’s even gotten into sports, as he is the mastermind behind “Big 3” Basketball! Enjoy your day Cube, & keep doin’ it BIG!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 6 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close