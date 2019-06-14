Laugh with Luenell as she sits down with Persia Nicole on The Ko-Show to talk about what she calls the assassination of Nipsey Hussle, getting groped by Cuba Gooding Jr. and her favorite sexual position.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

See Also: Is Kountry Wayne Still Dating Jess Hilarious?

See Also: Jess Hilarious Describes How She Cuffed Kountry Wayne In Exclusive Interview

NSFW: Did Cuba Gooding Jr. Grope Luenell? [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted June 14, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: