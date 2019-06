Yesterday Donald Trump announced that Sarah Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month. He credited her with a “job well done,” and Chris Paul says her “legacy of lying” will be remembered. She was after all the “Pinocchio of the podium.” Who will lie for Trump on National TV now?

Jamai Harris Posted June 14, 2019

