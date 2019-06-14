Earthquake Wants To Be The Flyjock When Tom Retires

Earthquake is a great comedian! But, he’s been considering a career change lately. As soon as he heard that Tom Joyner was retiring he realized he would love being the Flyjock. But the issue is that he can’t find the listing online, “where do you apply?” he asks. Sybil would like to know as well! Earthquake says he could really use the Flyjock money because he has 4 kids to feed. But, if that doesn’t work out he’s also considering running for president. If Trump can win he knows he can because he’s more qualified, “at least I was in the military for 9 years,” he explained.

Jamai Harris Posted June 14, 2019

