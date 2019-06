Well here we are! With a lead of (3-2), the Toronto Raptors travel to Oracle Arena tonight to take on the Golden State Warriors in a pivotal Game 6. Most people have the Warriors taking this one since they are at home, but please ladies & gentleman….do NOT sleep on the Raptors! This is ‘do or die’ for the ‘Golden Kids’ so we’ll see what happens. Good luck to both teams, now let’s GO!!

