Kevin Durant Confirms Ruptured Achilles With Post-Surgery IG Pic

And just like that the hopes and dreams of an NBA Championship have been deflated… in the city of New York. Oh, and Golden State too… we guess.

For days after the NBA universe held it’s collective breath after witnessing Kevin Durant hobbling out of game 5 of the NBA Finals word had been spreading that KD had ruptured his Achilles and not re-strained the calf that kept him out the playoffs for weeks, but an official team statement on the severity of the injury had not been made. Well, yesterday (June 12) the Slim Reaper went on social media to confirm everyone’s worst fears: a ruptured Achilles was indeed to blame.

The former NBA MVP and two-time Finals MVP took to his IG page with a picture of his post-surgery self to let fans know “I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY

My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.”

Unfortunately this is the worst injury an athlete can suffer as history has shown that no player has been able to recover from a ruptured Achilles and return to his former Hall of Fame self. Atlanta’s Dominique Wilkins was the closest but even he was visibly a few levels below the human highlight reel player he was before the injury.

What KD has going for him is that he is what his IG handle implies, a sniper. He may not be as explosive off the dribble when he returns from his injury in a year, but as long as he can still drill shots from deep as well as he has for his career he’ll still be one of the deadliest players in the NBA for years to come.

That being said it’s being reported that teams such as the Knicks and Nets aren’t letting news of Durant’s ruptured Achilles deter them from trying to sign him to a lucrative contract this summer. Expect them to offer him max contracts, stock market options, and maybe even a stake in the franchise for Christ’s sake. After all y’all know his name. Kevin Durant. And when have y’all known a team like the Knicks to not make a highly questionable decision?

Posted June 13, 2019

