Black Moms Matter: How Do You Handle Not Wanting To Babysit Bad Kids

When you friends or family ask you to babysit their bad kids what do you say? Myra J says when you have to tell someone their kids are bad it’s like a, “shock attack.” People with bad kids usually have no idea their kids are bad…so you have to be subtle about it. Ask them something like… “you want some 3 month old milk?” When they say it’s spoiled throw in “just like your kids.”

Jamai Harris Posted June 13, 2019

