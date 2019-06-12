Khloe Kardashian Now Says She and Tristan Thompson Did Not Hook Up While He Was With Jordan Craig

Khloé Kardashian denied allegations that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson while he was still with his child’s mother, Jordan Craig.

Recently, Craig told Radar Online that she was just one month pregnant with the NBA player’s child when he and Kardashian linked up. She said a huge amount of stress overcame her when she saw the two go public with their union. “This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” she said. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”

In the wake of the claims, Khloé said she only started dating the Cavs forward after being convinced he was single. While he informed her of his then soon-to-be born child with Craig, his “inner circle” maintained that he was no longer in a relationship with her.

“He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle,” she said in an Instagram story post. “He showed me physical [sic] poof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

