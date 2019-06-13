Emmy and Peabody Award-winner LeVar Burton now has a park dedicated to him in Sacramento. Burton spoke at the dedication event in his hometown in the Meadowview neighborhood, and said he hopes his accomplishments inspire other kids in the area. Burton’s known for his award-winning children’s show “Reading Rainbow,” as well as his roles in “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He joked that usually only dead people have parks named after them, and he’s happy to report he’s still alive and kicking. Sacramento city council proclaimed it “LeVar Burton Day” in California’s Capital City.

(Source-Vibe)

LeVar Burton Park Dedicated In Sacramento was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

JC Posted June 13, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: