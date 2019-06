The late Christopher Wallace, better known to most as The Notorious B.I.G. got his own street named after him in his beloved borough of where else…..Brooklyn! At the corner of Fulton Street & St. James Place (in Clinton Hill) is now “Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way” as of Monday. City Council approved the naming last year with City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo leading the way. Congrats BIG!

