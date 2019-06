Yes ladies & gentleman, according to the Jasmin Brand a Rick James movie is underway! James, who passed away at 56, definitely has a story that people would want to see. It’s still early so no news yet of who will play the R&B superstar. The singer, songwriter, producer & composer from Buffalo NY has done so much for himself & other artists, & I can’t wait to see what they come up with!

