Top Of The Morning: Guy’s Vision Board Is Working

Three years ago Guy decided to make a vision board with a bunch of things that he wanted to do when he was 50. So far it’s been going well. He made it to the Super Bowl and his Rams were in it, and now he’s headed to game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals to see his St. Louis Blues win it all. The one thing that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen is him growing to be six foot two. But, he’s holding out hope!

Jamai Harris Posted June 12, 2019

