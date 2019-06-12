Guy can’t stand dead beat dads who believe that just because they made a “deposit” they deserve a Father’s Day gift. If you’re not sure if you’re a dead beat dad Guy breaks it down for you. If you don’t know your child’s doctors or teachers name, the name of their school, their favorite bedtime story or color; you’re a dead beat dad. You get nothing. If you only show up for things like birthdays and graduations to take pictures…Father’s Day is not for you.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Guy’s Gripe: Dead Beat Dads Get No Love was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 12, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: