Guy’s Gripe: Dead Beat Dads Get No Love

TJMS
| 06.12.19
Guy can’t stand dead beat dads who believe that just because they made a “deposit” they deserve a Father’s Day gift. If you’re not sure if you’re a dead beat dad Guy breaks it down for you. If you don’t know your child’s doctors or teachers name, the name of their school, their favorite bedtime story or color; you’re a dead beat dad. You get nothing. If you only show up for things like birthdays and graduations to take pictures…Father’s Day is not for you.

