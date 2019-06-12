CLOSE
North Carolina Native Tyler Butler-Figueroa Wows America’s Got Talent

Microphone

Source: Tetra Images / Getty

11-year-old North Carolina native Tyler Butler-Figueroa stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage, captured the hearts of the audience and judge Simon Cowell with his personal, moving story and magnificent performance last night.

Watch his performance below!

North Carolina Native Tyler Butler-Figueroa Wows America’s Got Talent was originally published on foxync.com

