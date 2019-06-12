11-year-old North Carolina native Tyler Butler-Figueroa stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage, captured the hearts of the audience and judge Simon Cowell with his personal, moving story and magnificent performance last night.

Watch his performance below!

Must Read:

Black Music Month: Ola Ray Was Michael Jackson’s Leading Lady

North Carolina Native Tyler Butler-Figueroa Wows America’s Got Talent was originally published on foxync.com

Jodi Berry Posted June 12, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: