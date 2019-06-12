North Carolina Native Tyler Butler-Figueroa Wows America’s Got Talent

10 reads Leave a comment
11-year-old North Carolina native Tyler Butler-Figueroa stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage, captured the hearts of the audience and judge Simon Cowell with his personal, moving story and magnificent performance last night.
Watch his performance below!
