Father’s Day is around the corner. We know socks, ties, or a coffee mug are considered ideal, but here are some better suggestions for the father in your life.

Carry-On Cocktail Kit: Great for the dad flying all the time to take care of business. Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill : This is amazing for the dad, that loves to cook… no matter what. Sitka+ Rechargeable Lantern : A gift for the adventurous dad that likes a good camping trip or prepared for power outages. The Hobo Knife: A spoon, knife , and fork for the dad thats environmental friendly. Smokey Mountain Cooker: Dad always claiming he’s the top skilled Bar-B-Que King in the neighborhood, he’s been waiting for this smoker to take him to a next level. Home Brewed Kit: Let dad customize his beer to brag about to all his friends “Dad’s Playbook” :This inspirational book encourages dad with gems dropped by great coaches.

Happy Father's Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love: Stephen Curry, Will Smith, Lenny Kravitz, T.I., Barack Obama, Carmelo Anthony, Usher, Jay-Z, Diddy, LL Cool J, Nick Cannon, Russell Simmons, Chris Rock, Pooch Hall, Swizz Beatz, Denzel Washington, Seal, Muhammad Ali, Devon Still

7 Great Father’s Day Gifts was originally published on foxync.com