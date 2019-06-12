Nas Announces “The Lost Tapes II!!”

Nas dropped a video on his Instagram earlier today of him holding an ‘ancient looking’ cassette that read “Nas: The Lost Tapes II!” After I viewed it (30 plus times) I was happy as all get out!! He released the first “Lost Tapes” back in 2002 which featured unreleased material from from the “I…..Am” & “Stillmatic” albums. So who knows where this material is coming from, I hope it’s from “Illmatic” & “It Was Written!” Hahahaha!!! In the words of Bart Scott…..”Can’t Wait!”

