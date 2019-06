New album alert! The Prince Estate along with Warner Brothers Records & TIDAL have released a new Prince album entitled “Originals” & I’m hearing it’s pretty dope! It’s a 15 track experience of previously unreleased material from the ‘Purple One’. The album is said to showcase his influence on some of the artists he worked with, featuring multiple reference tracks. Can’t wait to check this out!

Also On 105.3 RnB: