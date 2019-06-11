Seriously Ignorant News: Le’Veon Bell Made A Rookie Mistake

| 06.11.19
This move by Le’Veon Bell proves that he is a rookie player. Not in the NFL, but in the players club. This man (worth millions) left his two girlfriends in his house when he went to practice. When he came back he found over 500K of jewelry and other items missing. Damon says he should have known better, especially because he got two women to agree to be his girlfriends. They’re obviously crazy.

