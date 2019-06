As Father’s Day approaches it’s time to start thinking about what to get the fathers in your life. But the question is, does that include the man you’re dating if he has children? Sherri says she’ll get him a gift based on how good of a father he is. If he sees his kids once a month he won’t get much of a gift.

Jamai Harris Posted June 11, 2019

