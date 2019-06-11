CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Apologizes To Former “The Real” Co-Hosts

Tamar Braxton took the high road on Monday by issuing an apology to the ladies she used to work with on The Real.

Braxton’s blanket apology on social media said, “When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love.”

Tamar was a part of The Real from 2013 to 2016.

Source: https://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a27912688/tamar-braxton-the-real-apology/

Tamar Braxton Apologizes To Former “The Real” Co-Hosts was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

