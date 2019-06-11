Jada Pinkett Smith: There’ve Been ‘Betrayals Of The Heart’ In Marriage To Will Smith

In the latest edition of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about “betrayals of the heart” in her marriage to Will Smith.

Pinkett Smith spoke with couples therapist Esther Perel about surviving affairs, and other relational betrayals, such as contempt, neglect and violence, and indifference.

“Everybody thinks as soon as you find out there’s been an affair you have to get a divorce,” says Pinkett Smith. Perel says contempt (eye-rolling, name calling, etc.) is far worse and “nobody says get the hell out.”

Jada and Will have outgrown the word “marriage” and now call themselves “life partners” which allows them to experience life with no restrictions. Will echoed Jada’s sediments during a Rap Radar podcast, “There’s nothing she could do ― ever ― nothing would break our relationship.”

