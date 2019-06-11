Sony Names Theater After Late Director

Sony Pictures Entertainment is renaming one of its movie theaters after the late Oscar-nominated director of “Boyz N the Hood.” The John Singleton Theater is Sony’s primary employee and public screening theater on the Culver City lot. It will be used by filmmakers to view their work during post-production and VIP screenings. Singleton’s career began with the entertainment group that owns Columbia Pictures. Singleton was best known for directing the 1991 South Los Angeles drama “Boyz ‘n the Hood.” His other movies included “Poetic Justice,” “2 Fast 2 Furious” and the 2000 remake of “Shaft.” Singleton died April 29th at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 51.

