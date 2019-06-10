

Donald Trump observed the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in England, with other leaders on Thursday and signed a D-Day proclamation to “ensure that the sacrifices of the past are never in vain and never forgotten.” All of the world leaders signed the bottom but of course 45 decided to sign at the top to make sure everyone sees his name.

Huggy Lowdown: Donald Trump Is At It Again! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 10, 2019

