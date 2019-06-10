

This word just appeared in Sybil’s head over the weekend when she was driving and listening to the radio. The word is cacophony, and it has nothing to do with coffee. The word means “a harsh or jarring sound” or “an incongruous or chaotic mixture, a striking combination.” Basically a group of sounds that sound unpleasant together. Like the sound of Donald Trump’s voice.

Sybil's Big-A Word: Cacophony

Jamai Harris Posted June 10, 2019

