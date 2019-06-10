Kem took the stage delivering grown folks music! Taking us back with some of his hits but also sharing what inspired him to make his music that we love. Check out a snippet of his performance of “My Favorite Thing”.

#TJMS25 Kem Performs “My Favorite Thing” at the One More Time Experience Indianapolis was originally published on tlcnaptown.com