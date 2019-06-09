TJMS25 Tom Joyner Receives a Proclamation from Congressman Andre Carson at the One More Time Experience

Tom Joyner brought his One More Time Experience to Indianapolis before he retires from his radio show at the end of the year as a celebration of the over twenty-five years of waking us up on WTLC. Fun fact! Did you know that WTLC was one of the first stations to broadcast the Tom Joyner Morning Show? That being said the night was an extra special celebration!

Tom Joyner Receives a proclamation from Congressman Andre Carson honoring his decades of efforts and contributions to the community leaving a legacy of service.

#TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis 16 photos Launch gallery #TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis 1. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 16 2. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 16 3. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 16 4. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience In Indianapolis Kem Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 16 5. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Ro James Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 16 6. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience In Indianapolis Kem Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 16 7. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience In Indianapolis Kem Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 16 8. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 16 9. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 16 10. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 16 11. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 16 12. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 16 13. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 16 14. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 16 15. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 16 16. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading #TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis #TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis

