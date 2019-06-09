#TJMS25 Tom Joyner Receives a Proclamation from Congressman Andre Carson at the One More Time Experience

Radio One Exclusives
| 06.09.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner brought his One More Time Experience to Indianapolis before he retires from his radio show at the end of the year as a celebration of the over twenty-five years of waking us up on WTLC.  Fun fact!  Did you know that WTLC was one of the first stations to broadcast the Tom Joyner Morning Show?  That being said the night was an extra special celebration!

Tom Joyner Receives a proclamation from Congressman Andre Carson honoring his decades of efforts and contributions to the community leaving a legacy of service.

 

#TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis

#TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis

16 photos Launch gallery

#TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis

Continue reading #TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis

#TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis

 

The Latest:

 

 

#TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis

#TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis

16 photos Launch gallery

#TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis

Continue reading #TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis

#TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis

 

 

The Latest:

#TJMS25 Tom Joyner Receives a Proclamation from Congressman Andre Carson at the One More Time Experience was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 6 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close