Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys has passed away

Sad news to report according to NewsOne.com, Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys has died at the age of 52 as he was battling pancreatic cancer. This is according to an Instagram post from group member Scarface. The post; however, has been taken down, but what’s more confusing is that TMZ.com is reporting that Bushwick Bill is still alive fighting for his life.

10:05 AM PT — Bill’s son says his father is “fighting for his life” and needs prayers and support. He also hinted at some friction between Bill and unnamed industry people. He said on IG, “Certain people have been so quick to write him off as dead so they can capitalize off it.”

He stressed, “There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill.”