Weekend Box Office- June 6, 2019

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” is the number one movie in its opening weekend.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$47,110,000
|–
|4,561
|–
|$10,329
|$48,035,000
|$80
|1
|2
|N
|Dark Phoenix
|Fox
|$33,000,000
|–
|3,721
|–
|$8,869
|$33,000,000
|–
|1
|3
|2
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$24,500,000
|-42.8%
|3,805
|-671
|$6,439
|$232,385,926
|$183
|3
|4
|1
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|WB
|$15,540,000
|-67.5%
|4,108
|–
|$3,783
|$78,597,097
|$170
|2
|5
|3
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$14,000,000
|-45.6%
|3,610
|–
|$3,878
|$50,498,756
|$40
|2
|6
|4
|Ma (2019)
|Uni.
|$7,820,000
|-56.8%
|2,816
|+8
|$2,777
|$32,768,075
|$5
|2
|7
|5
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|LG/S
|$7,400,000
|-33.2%
|2,776
|-828
|$2,666
|$138,662,998
|–
|4
|8
|6
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$4,800,000
|-40.3%
|2,121
|-984
|$2,263
|$824,365,940
|$356
|7
|9
|7
|Pokemon Detective Pikachu
|WB
|$2,980,000
|-57.1%
|2,161
|-986
|$1,379
|$137,401,719
|$150
|5
|10
|8
|Booksmart
|UAR
|$1,577,259
|-52.2%
|1,134
|-1,384
|$1,391
|$17,814,672
|–
|3
