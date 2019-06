We’re doing it for all the Parents out there who have graduates walking that stage! It’s a “Proud Parents Winning Weekend” & we’re giving away passes to the Chain Funds “Breakfast & A Movie” Saturday morning June 15th @ the AMC Northlake! The feature film is the new “Shaft”, so it’s gonna be fun. Brought to you by the Chain Fund, a group that raises funds for Cancer patients & ya folks here at 105.3 R&B….listen & WIN!

Also On 105.3 RnB: