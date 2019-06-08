Happy Birthday Kanye!!!

Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to the “Kan Man”, Chicago’s very own…..Kanye West! When Dame put this brotha down with ‘The R.O.C.’ we saw instantly what he could do, & that’s bring the heat with his style of production. When he dropped his single “Through The Wire”, we saw he was also a dope rhymer….one of the few artists who could do both prolificly. Since then he’s sold millions of records, won plenty of awards, performed sold out tours, & has even gotten into fashion (& is doing well with his Adidas line)! Enjoy your day Kanyeezy!

