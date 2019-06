Today is Prince’s Birthday! The icon would be 61 today and Tom is ready to celebrate! What better way to celebrate than to play all of his hits all morning?! And this weekend Tom will be celebrating even more but he’ll be celebrating his retirement with the One More Time Experience in Cleveland and Indianapolis.

Posted June 7, 2019

