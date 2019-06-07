That’s What I Think: We Need To Relearn How To Handle Death

When it comes to death, we have completely lost our common sense when it comes to etiquette. We have gotten to the point where we don’t use words to send our condolences, we send emojis in a text or post them on social media. We don’t even know how to act at funerals anymore, you have cousins try to cut the procession line like its a race to get to the cemetery. We need a class.

