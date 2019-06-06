Kym Whitley is determined to get to work! She was flying from New York to Cleveland to make it to the One More Time Experience and to do the TJMS. But, her flight was delayed several times and then it was detoured to Detroit. So, since she knew she had to get to work she rented a car and decided to drive the three hours to Cleveland. Now, Kym is Tom’s number one boo!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: Kym Whitley ‘Gotta Get To Work’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 6, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: