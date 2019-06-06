

Did you see game 3 of the NBA Finals last night? The Toronto Raptors beat “the Golden Steph Currys” and are now up 2-1. The Warriors didn’t show up last night…just Steph Curry. He put up 47 of their 109 points. Warriors fans are like “if KD and Thompson weren’t hurt we’d be up 3-0 right now.” But….that’s not the case!!

Huggy Lowdown: Steph Curry Is The Only Warrior Who Showed Up was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 6, 2019

