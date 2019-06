Parents give up a lot for their children, especially moms. Kym Whitley gave up her random parties for Joshua. All of her “fun friends” were drug or alcohol addicts and she can’t have that behavior around her son. She also gave up her late night booty calls, they all have to happen now before school gets out.

Black Moms Matter: Sacrificing For Your Kids was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 6, 2019

