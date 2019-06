A woman is furious after she was kicked out of a Golden Coral restaurant for wearing a crop top. Apparently other customers complained about the amount of skin she was showing. Chris Paul says it’s safe to assume that the woman was over weight because big people love Golden Coral.

Jamai Harris Posted June 6, 2019

