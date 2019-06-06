That Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Photo Has Scared Everyone, Including Jordan Peele

Poor Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. On Monday, the power couple was simply looking at Donald Trump, her dad and his boss, as he was lavishly greeted at Buckingham Palace during their whirlwind trip to London, which the president kicked off by calling the city’s mayor a “stone cold loser.” They can’t help that they look like they have resting creepy doll faces, which turned a photo of them into a viral gold mine that earned them comparisons to Flowers in the Attic, The Shining, and Get Out.

this still from "Get Out 2" is terrifying pic.twitter.com/9gJpTmnIrR — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 4, 2019

To add salt to the wound, the creator of Get Out agreed. Tuesday afternoon, as caught by Entertainment Weekly, Jordan Peele confirmed that everyone was right to be creeped out.

Between this and that terrifying sorority video, I’ve been getting a lot of great inspiration recently. https://t.co/QMEmYlPQDr — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) June 4, 2019

“Between this and that terrifying sorority video, I’ve been getting a lot of great inspiration recently,” wrote the Key & Peele co-creator turned Oscar-winning screenwriter.

As you well know, Get Out concerned affluent white liberals who prey on black people, kidnapping them and inhabiting their bodies. Ivanka and Jared are close enough.

