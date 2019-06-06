CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

That Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Photo Has Scared Everyone, Including Jordan Peele

10 reads
Leave a comment
U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day One

Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty

Poor Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. On Monday, the power couple was simply looking at Donald Trump, her dad and his boss, as he was lavishly greeted at Buckingham Palace during their whirlwind trip to London, which the president kicked off by calling the city’s mayor a “stone cold loser.” They can’t help that they look like they have resting creepy doll faces, which turned a photo of them into a viral gold mine that earned them comparisons to Flowers in the Attic, The Shining, and Get Out.

To add salt to the wound, the creator of Get Out agreed. Tuesday afternoon, as caught by Entertainment Weekly, Jordan Peele confirmed that everyone was right to be creeped out.

“Between this and that terrifying sorority video, I’ve been getting a lot of great inspiration recently,” wrote the Key & Peele co-creator turned Oscar-winning screenwriter.

As you well know, Get Out concerned affluent white liberals who prey on black people, kidnapping them and inhabiting their bodies. Ivanka and Jared are close enough.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Samir Hussein and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Max Mumby/Indigo and Getty Images

Third and Fourth Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Donald Trump Denies Calling Meghan Markle Nasty, Of Course There Is Audio

15 photos Launch gallery

Donald Trump Denies Calling Meghan Markle Nasty, Of Course There Is Audio

Continue reading Donald Trump Denies Calling Meghan Markle Nasty, Of Course There Is Audio

Donald Trump Denies Calling Meghan Markle Nasty, Of Course There Is Audio

[caption id="attachment_808622" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] Donald Trump is the king of saying one thing, then denying he ever said it. Of course, in this day and age, there are always receipts. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1135165268261519361 So when he tried to deny ever saying he never said “I didn’t know that she was nasty” in reference to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, that absolutely means he did. The thin-skinned Russian appointee felt a ways she had no desire to meet him during his visit to England—and called him a misogynist (where is the lie?) a few years back. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=FgvV0R1n1W8 Cheeto even called for an apology. But there is no need since in the audio of the convo reveals it is exactly what he said. https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1135182414500831232 Twitter didn’t take too kindly to the Orange Oaf coming for a Black Queen. Peep the reactions below. — Photo:  

That Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Photo Has Scared Everyone, Including Jordan Peele was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
*Sigh* ‘The Last Black Man In San Francisco’…
 6 days ago
06.17.19
Pride: 6 Scenes From ‘Pose’ That Prove Love…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin…
 2 weeks ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close