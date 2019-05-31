The Conversation around Mental Illness must Continue

As Mental Health Awareness month winds down, it’s critically important the conversation regarding mental illness continues. The suicide rate for African Americans are two times higher in black children ages 5-12. Those startling rates have also increased 200% over the past 20 years for African Americans ages 10-14. So when we’re considering the manifestation of mental illness, it’s important that we address how education and resources can mitigate the assumptions that all too often stifle these conversations. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Brian Peay and Damion Harmon about this issue and their upcoming Another Level Mental Health Awareness Conference.

Ron Holland Posted May 31, 2019

