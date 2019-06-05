CLOSE
Ari Lennox Is Obsessed With The Sims 3 And Her Sims All Have Afros [Exclusive Interview]

Roots Picnic 2019

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Ari Lennox is a nerd and her obsession with the video game Sims 3 is something she doesn’t hide. She’s talked about it in interviews and on stage while headlining her first national tour, the Shea Butter Baby Tour. The Dreamville artist sat down to talk about her perfect Sims 3 life.

_________

_________

