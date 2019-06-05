It’s The 18th Anniversary of “Songs In A Minor!”

Alicia Keys changed the game when J Records dropped her album “Songs In A Minor” back on June 5th 2001. She brought a new sound, a new vibe, & just an overall blast of ‘true’ talent. I say that because even right now she is STILL one of the few artist who can actually play instruments & sing at the same time, as well as write, compose, & produce). The single “Fallin” exploded, & set her project up for one the best debuts in history from any artist. The project is full of bangers (“Woman’s Worth”, “How Come You Don’t Call Me”, etc) & it garnered Keys five Grammys at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards. Put this one in your collection, it’s a definite classic!

Also On 105.3 RnB: