The Toronto Raptors will take the floor at Oracle Arena tonight & face the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the “2019 NBA Finals!” The series is tied (1-1) & this is a pivotal game for bot teams. The Raptors have to take it straight to the Warriors early if they want to win. Trust me…..at home, these guys are HARD to beat! It should be a good one tonight, so good luck to both teams & let’s play some ball!

Also On 105.3 RnB: